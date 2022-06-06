Zendaya has dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards as her teen drama "Euphoria" and big-screen superhero blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" were voted best show and best movie respectively.

The light-hearted awards, held on Sunday at the start of the summer blockbuster season, were voted for online by the public, and underscored the huge popularity of the 25-year-old former Disney child star.

Zendaya won best performance in a show for "Euphoria," HBO's often bleak and hard-hitting look at modern teen life, which also won offbeat awards for "best fight."

With obsessive fans encouraged to vote multiple times for their favourites, the awards tend to recognise mainstream and commercial hits with large and devoted social media followings.

It was little surprise therefore that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" - by far the biggest box office hit since the pandemic - won best movie.

The film has earned almost $1.9 billion worldwide, and is the third-biggest hit for domestic theatres ever.

It also won best performance in a movie for Zendaya's on-screen and real-life boyfriend Tom Holland, who plays the latest incarnation of the web slinging superhero - although neither attended the ceremony in Santa Monica, near Los Angeles, in person.

