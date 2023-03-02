Despite being earthquake victims themselves, Turkish teachers are putting in huge efforts to keep classes going on, making sure that no student is left behind.

School buildings were also affected in the February 6 twin earthquakes that hit Türkiye's southern region, killing over 45,000 people, and educational institutions were closed nationwide for over two weeks.

While many learning centres have since reopened, lessons are also continuing in tent schools set up by volunteers and authorities in the quake-hit zone.

Hatice Kubra Kurt, a Turkish language and literature teacher in Gaziantep province’s Islahiye district, told Anadolu Agency that classes continue in tent cities, or makeshift housing, for the quake victims.

"We are locals and reside in Islahiye. Like everyone else in this city we are living in tents... Being with children is therefore psychologically healthy for us, we are bandaging each other's wounds," she said.

Kurt said elementary school classes begin in the morning, and middle school in the afternoon.

