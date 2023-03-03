POLITICS
PSG's Hakimi faces investigation in France over rape allegation
Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi was questioned by prosecutors about accusations made by a 24-year-old woman and subsequently charged.
PSG officials have not commented and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation. / AFP Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 3, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been indicted on rape charges, French prosecutors said.

The prosecutors' office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said on Friday Hakimi was questioned on Thursday by investigators probing rape allegations. He was then indicted by an investigating judge and placed under judicial supervision.

The Morocco national team player is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim, a 24-year-old woman who says she was raped by Hakimi on Saturday at his home in a Paris suburb. Hakimi is allowed to leave French territory, prosecutors said.

The Spanish-born Hakimi is a defender who helped Morocco make World Cup history last year by becoming the first African team to reach the tournament's semifinals. He was seen training with PSG on Friday.

Prosecutors opened their preliminary investigation on Monday.

PSG officials have not commented and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation. The player's lawyer has not responded to requests for comment.

Hakimi appeared on stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday. He was honoured as part of the player-voted men's all-star team and was greeted by brief, loud applause when introduced.

READ MORE:Younger generations most affected by sexual assaults in France - report

SOURCE:AP
