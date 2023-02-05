Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded a triple-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks recorded their first win in three tries against the Miami Heat this season with a 123-115 decision.

Khris Middleton scored 24 points off the bench for the Bucks, who won their seventh straight game on Saturday night.

Milwaukee led almost the entire way but never by more than 12 points and with eight ties — including 92-92 late in the third quarter.

The Bucks went on a 10-0 run from that point to take a lead they never relinquished.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton both missed Milwaukee's previous two games against Miami this season, both Bucks losses. The duo made up for lost time, with Middleton's 24 points marking a season-high, and Antetokounmpo's triple-double his third of the campaign.

Saturday was also Antetokounmpo's sixth straight game scoring at least 33 points and the eighth straight of at least 12 boards for the NBA's rebounding leader.

Jimmy Butler helped keep Miami within striking distance throughout the night, logging a team-high 32 points in his most prolific scoring performance since January 16.