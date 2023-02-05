Ethnic Indian Malaysians have massed in Hindu temples across the country to celebrate the annual Thaipusam festival, months after the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions that had barred large crowds.

Tens of thousands of people gathered at the Batu Caves temple just outside Kuala Lumpur over the weekend, many piercing their bodies with hooks and skewers in an act of devotion to the deity Lord Murugan.

The event commemorates the day when the goddess Parvathi gave her son Lord Murugan a powerful lance to fight evil demons.

Bearing offerings such as milk pots and heavy ornate metal structures called kavadis, devotees walked barefoot up 272 steps to reach the temple — an important religious site for local Hindus.

This year's celebration was the liveliest seen in recent years, with devotees glad at being allowed to return to observe their rituals.

"(Previously) we couldn't do our vows due to the Covid-19 lockdown," Kupuvanes Tetchanamwoorthy, 45, told AFP news agency.

"This year we could come here and take our vows ... I feel so grateful."

