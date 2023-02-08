POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Miracle rescues: Children found alive over 50 hours after Türkiye quakes
Some 58 hours after devastating earthquakes hit south eastern provinces of Türkiye, rescue teams pull five-year-old Yagmur and other children from under the rubbles in Hatay and Kahramanmaras provinces.
Miracle rescues: Children found alive over 50 hours after Türkiye quakes
Sixteen-year-old Mahmut Salman, who was under the rubble in Iskenderun, was rescued after 56 hours. / AA
February 8, 2023

Several miracle rescues were carried out 58 hours after Monday's devastating earthquakes.

Rescue teams pulled out a five-year-old child alive from under the rubble in Türkiye's south eastern Kahramanmaras province.

In Kahramanmaras city centre, Yagmur Dal was rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building on Wednesday.

Yagmur’s father and elder sister were also pulled alive from under the debris on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Live updates: Türkiye, Syria death toll mounts, rescuers race against time

Few hours before Yagmur, three other children were rescued from the rubble, 52 hours after two powerful quakes hit Türkiye.

Search, rescue teams from southwestern Mugla, northwestern Kocaeli provinces pull out children in Hatay.

The rescues were made by teams dispatched to Hatay, one of the 10 provinces hard-hit by 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes, from the Mugla and Kocaeli provinces.

Mugla’s Marmaris municipality said they rescued a boy and a girl, Eymen and Esra in the Kirkhan district of Hatay.

RECOMMENDED

The team will go to Antakya district after completing the mission in Kirkhan district.

Kocaeli municipality said the rescued boy’s name is Yigit Cakmak.

READ MORE: Stories of survival provide ray of hope amid Türkiye disaster

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

At least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted south eastern Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 96,670 people in multiple search and rescue teams are currently conducting operations in the field, according to Türkiye’s disaster agency AFAD.

READ MORE:President Erdogan visits disaster-hit region of Türkiye

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal