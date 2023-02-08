Crawling out of what remained of his room in the middle of the night, Norwegian football player Fredrik Gulbrandsen miraculously survived Monday's powerful earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye, where he has played for a local team.

Gulbrandsen, who was alone resting in his apartment in Adana province after an injury he suffered during a match, tried to flee the 15-floor building when he felt the floor shaking beneath his feet.

"I tried to stand up in the apartment. I couldn't do it because I was shaking so much. I crawled over to grab some clothes and got out of the apartment using the stairs," Gulbrandsen told the Norwegian daily Dagbladet.

"I still can't believe I managed to make it out of that building alive," he added.

He was met by an atmosphere of great panic outside, he recounted, seeing "many people trying to get out of their apartments like me and scattered around."

Traumatic experience