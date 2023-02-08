POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Miraculous escape for Norwegian footballer who survives Türkiye quakes
Injured Adana Demirspor player Fredrik Gulbrandsen managed to get out of apartment in southeastern Türkiye after powerful earthquakes.
Miraculous escape for Norwegian footballer who survives Türkiye quakes
Gulbrandsen, who was alone resting in his apartment in Adana province after an injury he suffered during a match, tried to flee the 15-floor building when he felt the floor shaking beneath his feet. / AA Archive
By Abid Sultan
February 8, 2023

Crawling out of what remained of his room in the middle of the night, Norwegian football player Fredrik Gulbrandsen miraculously survived Monday's powerful earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye, where he has played for a local team.

Gulbrandsen, who was alone resting in his apartment in Adana province after an injury he suffered during a match, tried to flee the 15-floor building when he felt the floor shaking beneath his feet.

"I tried to stand up in the apartment. I couldn't do it because I was shaking so much. I crawled over to grab some clothes and got out of the apartment using the stairs," Gulbrandsen told the Norwegian daily Dagbladet.

"I still can't believe I managed to make it out of that building alive," he added.

He was met by an atmosphere of great panic outside, he recounted, seeing "many people trying to get out of their apartments like me and scattered around."

READ MORE: Erdogan: We will never allow our citizens to remain unsheltered

Traumatic experience 

RECOMMENDED

The 30-year-old striker went on to say that he called the family of his Norwegian teammate Jonas Svensson and took them with him to the club's facilities.

Gulbrandsen said they were "in good shape" but had gone through a traumatic experience.

Gulbrandsen, who joined Adana Demirspor from Medipol Basaksehir last year, scored a goal and four assists in 13 matches.

All sports activities in Türkiye have been suspended until further notice due to the deadly earthquakes as the country observes a seven-day period of national mourning.

The Turkish Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday that all fixtures this week, on February 7-12, had been postponed.

At least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southeastern Türkiye, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

READ MORE: Ex-Newcastle player Atsu found alive from rubble after Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal