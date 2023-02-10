The taunts from UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev about a supposed lack of size aren’t likely to unsettle Alexander Volkanovski.

He’s worked as a concreter, he’s played the rugged game of rugby league and he grew up in the working-class city of Wollongong, south of Sydney. He can defend himself.

“That’s been happening forever ... even on the footy field,” Volkanovski said of the taunts coming from his 31-year-old Russian rival. But, “No one’s ever just overpowered me.”

At 5 feet 6 inches, (1.68 meters) featherweight titleholder Volkanovski will give up four inches in height and 15 pounds in weight to Makhachev (23 wins, 1 loss) when he moves up a division for the lightweight title fight, the main event of UFC 284 on Sunday in Perth, capital of Western Australia state.

With the status of the best pound-for-pound fighter on the line, Volkanovski (25 wins, 1 loss) will have a sold-out 13,000 crowd right behind him at an expected febrile RAC Arena.

But even with that, Volkanovski is the underdog against the formidable wrestling and grappling prowess of Makhachev.

“He doesn’t take unnecessary risks. He doesn’t overcommit,” Volkanovski said of Makhachev, who has 11 submission victories in his 23 career wins.

“He will fight on the back foot and wait for the right time to shoot. His distance game isn’t too bad. He’s calculated and brilliant at the basics. He’s a great fighter.”

The straight-shooting Makhachev insists that his superior size will lead to a one-sided bout and defense of his lightweight belt.

“It’s another division. I’m going to beat him," he said. “I want to knock him out. I know I’m the best MMA fighter because I have all the skills - striking, wrestling, grappling.”