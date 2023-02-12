On day seven of rescue efforts, hardworking teams have witnessed more miraculous rescues from the debris of powerful earthquakes that hit southeastern Türkiye earlier this week.

Tolga Fakioglu, a 34-year-old man, was rescued on Sunday in Defne district in the Hatay province after being stuck under the rubble for 155 hours since the first quake hit the country.

Rukiye, a young woman age 21, was also pulled out from the rubble in Adiyaman thanks to rescue teams' efforts to save her after she was stuck under debris for 153 hours.

Huseyin Seferoglu, a person with mental disabilities, was also pulled from the debris in Antakya in Hatay, Türkiye's southernmost province. The 23-year-old man was pulled out from the rubble 152 hours after the quake.

Ismihan, an 85-year-old woman, was also rescued in the same region after she was trapped under the rubble for 152 hours.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter that teams from the country rescued a woman and a child 150 hours after the quake.

Bukele said that Melih Efe Ozcan, around 5 years old, and Deniz Dal, around 30, were saved in Kahramanmaras.

Two sisters Rabia Kirmizi, 22, and Elif Kirmizi, 28, were rescued in the Adiyaman province on Sunday after they were trapped under concrete blocks for 152 hours.

Rescue teams also dug out Haci Ahmet Eyici, a seven-year-old boy, from the debris of an eight-storey building in Adiyaman 152 hours after the earthquake hit.

In another rescue feeding hopes for more survivors, teams saved a mother and her son, Omer, after they were trapped in the debris for 150 hours.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also said on Twitter that a baby was rescued from the debris in the Hatay province 150 hours after the quakes hit the region. He shared the footage of the rescue work, saying: "There is always hope."

Muzeyyen Ofkeli, a 64-year-old woman, was also pulled out from the debris in Hatay. Ofkeli had been trapped in the rubble for 150 hours before she was rescued.

Ten-year-old girl Cudi is another quake survivor rescued by teams from Istanbul in Kahramanmaras. She was rescued from the rubble after 147 hours.

Hanim Gullu, 13, was rescued in Adiyaman after being trapped in the debris for 145 hours.

Adnan Ahmad Amir, a Syrian man, and his four-year-old daughter Emira were also rescued 141 hours after the quake.

Two powerful quakes

Mustafa Sarigul, a 35-year-old man, was rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building in Hatay, an area severely affected due to the twin earthquakes which struck Türkiye on Monday.