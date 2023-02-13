Defending Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor will donate their UEFA Europa Conference League ticket earnings to earthquake victims in the country, the club has announced.

In a statement on Monday, Trabzonspor said tickets for the first leg of the play-off range cost between $5 (100 Turkish liras) and $40 (750 Turkish liras).

Thursday's Trabzonspor versus Basel clash will be held at 1745 GMT at the Senol Gunes Sports Complex.

Cevad Prekazi, a legendary Kosovo-born veteran in Galatasaray, put an autographed jersey up for auction, with the $11,200 (210,000 liras) it sold for to go to victims of the two massive earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye that left over 31,600 people dead.

Sporting world mourns losses

The earthquakes also took the lives of several Turkish and international players who were in the region at the time of the tremors.

TFF First League club Yeni Malatyaspor's goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan and Women's Basketball Super League's Cankaya University player Nilay Aydogan died after the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes.