POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Bosnian boy in Sarajevo sells tea to help Türkiye, Syria earthquake victims
Benjamin Mehanovic begins his own aid campaign by selling tea to help the Turkish and Syrian quake-hit victims.
Bosnian boy in Sarajevo sells tea to help Türkiye, Syria earthquake victims
The boy bought baby products with the money he collected on the first day and on the second day, he donated the amount to the local aid organisation. / AA
By Esra YAGMUR
February 14, 2023

Benjamin Mehanovic, a 12-year-old boy living in Bosnia-Herzegovina’s capital Sarajevo is selling tea to help the Turkish and Syrian quake-hit victims.

He collected aid by selling tea in a small stand in the streets of the Dobrija district of the capital for the victims affected by the twin quakes that struck southeastern Türkiye and northwestern Syria early Monday.

When asked where the tea stand idea came from, he said, "When I saw the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria on television."

"Then I had the idea to set up a tea stand. I also invited my friends to join me and proposed to donate the money collected to the local aid organization Pomozi.ba or use it to buy the needed baby products”, told the eighth grader Mehanovic to Anadolu.

After starting his own aid campaign on Sunday, “I have collected 100 euros so far,” he said. “I bought baby products with the money I collected on the first day and on the second day I donated to Pomozi.ba,” he added.

READ MORE:Turkish cousins in Switzerland sell cakes to help quake-stricken Türkiye

Deadly quakes

RECOMMENDED

Mehanovic said that he felt very sorry for the children and babies affected by the earthquake, and added: “Some people didn’t want to drink the tea, they just wanted to help.”

On February 6, two massive earthquakes struck Türkiye.

The magnitude 7.6 and 7.7 tremors were centred in Kahramanmaras and hit nine other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

They also hit several countries and caused widespread destruction in northwestern Syria.

Nearly 32,000 people were killed in Türkiye, according to the latest official figures, while the death toll topped 3,600 in Syria.

READ MORE:Septuagenarian Iraqi woman donates her pension to Türkiye quakes victims

READ MORE:Here's how to help Türkiye and Syria earthquake victims

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
Syrian army seizes control of strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa after expelling YPG terror group
Illegal Israeli settlers wound four Palestinians in attacks on village in occupied West Bank
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats