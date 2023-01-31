A British AI firm's audio tool was utilised to clone celebrity voices and have them say racist and discriminatory slurs. ElevenLabs said it was rethinking its "safeguards" against such misuse.

ElevenLabs tweeted on Monday that it had been a "crazy weekend" and admitted to finding "an increasing number of voice cloning misuse cases" just days after it released a demo version of the tool.

The firm did not give details of the cases but the internet forum 4chan was flooded with deepfakes of celebrity voices using racist, sexist and discriminatory slurs.

Many of the posts mentioned ElevenLabs, with some users claiming to have been banned by the firm and others providing links to the demo version of the tool.

Celebrities who came in for treatment on the forum, which is notorious for its offensive humour, included the stars of the Harry Potter films, and film directors Quentin Tarantino and George Lucas.

ElevenLabs has touted its voice cloning technology as having "the potential to revolutionise the way content is produced, delivered and interacted with across a range of industries".

In its publicity material, the firm produced a video of actor Leonardo DiCaprio being voiced by several other celebrities.

