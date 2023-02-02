The second Emirati to journey into space, martial arts enthusiast Sultan AlNeyadi, weighed up performing Ramadan in orbit.

AlNeyadi, 41, dubbed the "Sultan of Space" by his alma mater, will blast off on February 26 for the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

"I will prepare for the month of Ramadan with the intention to fast," AlNeyadi said.

During his six months in orbit - a record time for any Arab astronaut - AlNeyadi said he would like to observe the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims typically fast from dawn to sunset.

But space travel presents unique challenges.

"The ISS travels quickly... meaning it orbits around the Earth in 90 minutes," he told reporters in Dubai.

"On average, there are 16 sunrises and sunsets daily... When do you (start and) break your fast?"

AlNeyadi said he could fast according to GMT time, which is used on the ISS, if circumstances allow.

Fasting is not compulsory for certain groups of people, including those who are travelling or unwell.

Long journey