POLITICS
3 MIN READ
UAE 'Sultan of Space' grapples with Ramadan fast on Int'l Space Station
During his six months in orbit AlNeyadi says he would like to observe the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims typically fast from dawn to sunset.
UAE 'Sultan of Space' grapples with Ramadan fast on Int'l Space Station
The UAE is a newcomer to the world of space exploration but quickly making its mark. / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
February 2, 2023

The second Emirati to journey into space, martial arts enthusiast Sultan AlNeyadi, weighed up performing Ramadan in orbit.

AlNeyadi, 41, dubbed the "Sultan of Space" by his alma mater, will blast off on February 26 for the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

"I will prepare for the month of Ramadan with the intention to fast," AlNeyadi said.

During his six months in orbit - a record time for any Arab astronaut - AlNeyadi said he would like to observe the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims typically fast from dawn to sunset.

But space travel presents unique challenges.

"The ISS travels quickly... meaning it orbits around the Earth in 90 minutes," he told reporters in Dubai.

"On average, there are 16 sunrises and sunsets daily... When do you (start and) break your fast?"

AlNeyadi said he could fast according to GMT time, which is used on the ISS, if circumstances allow.

Fasting is not compulsory for certain groups of people, including those who are travelling or unwell.

READ MORE: SpaceX launches rocket carrying equipment to ISS

Long journey

RECOMMENDED

He will become the second man from the wealthy United Arab Emirates to go to space, after Hazzaa al-Mansoori's eight-day mission in 2019.

During the voyage, AlNeyadi will study the impacts of microgravity on the human body in preparation for future missions to the Moon and Mars, he said.

Six months "may seem like a long time, but I don't mind because the schedule is packed".

It has already been a long journey for AlNeyadi, who served 20 years in the UAE military.

He also studied electronics and communications engineering in Britain, and then completed a PhD in data leakage prevention technology at Griffith University in Australia.

It sent an unmanned spacecraft to Mars in 2021, in the Arab world's first interplanetary mission, and last year a rover to the Moon.

AlNeyadi said he was "happy" to embark on the mission and would take along "pictures of my family, maybe some toys that belong to my children".

"I will also take my jiu-jitsu uniform because of my love for the sport," he added.

Asked whether he would do any low-gravity grappling while floating around the ISS, he laughed: "We'll see how it goes." 

READ MORE:'Inspiration for new goals': Erdogan praises youngsters in UAE address

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation