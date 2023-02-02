Every day at 5:30 am in the morning, Fevzi Ozkaya religiously leaves his home in the Black Sea province of Trabzon to make it to work on time at a local hospital. He has been doing this for the last 17 years and he is never tired.

"I start work at 7:00 am I clean here until 4:00 pm My rapport with patients is also good. I listen to their troubles, 'Get well soon.' I say. I give directions to patients. They are very satisfied with me. 'God bless you.' they say."

Ozkaya is a cleaner at the Karadeniz Technical University (KTU) Farabi Hospital in Trabzon.

Ozkaya, 43, had an operation for a shunt at the age of 13 to prevent the accumulation of liquid in and around his brain due to hydrocephalus. He later underwent an operation for cysts in his brain. He also had four operations due to a problem in his eardrums.

He started to work as a permanent cleaning worker at KTU Farabi Hospital thanks to a good word from his doctor.

Known as "Mintikaci Fevzi" of the hospital, Ozkaya does not drop his broom and shovel until the end of his shift.

‘I am asked about the general environs’

Ozkaya told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he has thoroughly enjoyed his job for almost two decades now.

Expressing that he has the right to retire due to disability, Ozkaya said that he plans to go "as far as I can".

"I have earned my disability pension right, but I love this job. I do not want to retire, I want to continue working."

Ozkaya added, "I am asked about the general environs of the hospital all the time. All my friends here know me."