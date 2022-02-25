Former US officers guilty of violating Floyd's rights

Three former Minneapolis police officers have been found guilty by a federal jury of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give aid to the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath a colleague's knee.

On Thursday, a jury found that the conduct of officers Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane, during the arrest on May 25, 2020, caused Floyd's death.

Thao and Kueng were also convicted on a charge of denying Floyd's right to not face excessive force by failing to stop their colleague Derek Chauvin from kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Thao, Kueng and Lane will remain free on bail pending their sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Prosecutors have not yet said what sentence they will request, but the men may face years in prison.

More protesters predicted at New Zealand blockade

The number of cars and trucks blocking the streets outside New Zealand's Parliament have been thinning, although more protesters were expected to arrive for the weekend, including some by boat.

Those who oppose vaccine mandates claimed a victory on Friday after a judge ruled in favour of a group of police and military workers who argued that a mandate affecting them unduly infringed their rights.

The ruling will allow about 280 unvaccinated workers to keep their jobs for now.

However, authorities had a blunt message for those planning to continue protests.

“Police would like to reiterate the warning to those thinking of travelling to Wellington to participate in the unlawful protest this weekend – don’t,” they said in a statement.

But maritime authorities confirmed that some private boats were already heading toward the capital.

Elon Musk facing fire over stock trades

US market regulators have been probing whether Tesla boss Elon Musk and his brother violated insider trading rules in connection with whopping share sales last year.