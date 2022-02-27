Sunday, February 27, 2022

Philippines lifts most Covid-19 restrictions in capital

The Philippines will lift most Covid-19 restrictions in the capital Manila next month, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesperson said, after a sharp drop in infections and a rising number of people vaccinated.

It comes weeks after the country reopened its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in two years and as campaigning for the May 9 national elections cranks up.

Businesses, government agencies and public transport will be allowed to operate at full capacity when the metropolis of 13 million people is placed on the lowest alert level on March 1, said Duterte spokesperson Karlo Nograles, which he previously described as the "new normal".

Masks will still have to be worn in public, but will no longer be required during sport or exercise under the new rules, which also apply to another 38 areas of the country.

Temperature checks for entering establishments will not be necessary and contact tracing efforts all but scrapped.

The virus has infected more than 3.6 million people and killed more than 56,000, according to government data.

Türkiye reports nearly 50,000 new cases

Türkiye has reported 49,792 new coronavirus cases.

According to the Health Ministry, 206 deaths and 69,845 recoveries were recorded over the past day, while 394,263 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Türkiye has administered over 145.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

Nearly half of Biden's 500M free Covid tests still unclaimed

Nearly half of the 500 million free Covid-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test.

Wild demand swings have been a subplot in the pandemic, from vaccines to hand sanitizer, along with tests. On the first day of the White House test giveaway in January, Covidtests.gov received over 45 million orders. Now officials say fewer than 100,000 orders a day are coming in for the packages of four free rapid tests per household, delivered by the US Postal Service.

Still, the White House sees the program as a step toward a deeper, yet more elastic, testing infrastructure that will accommodate demand surges and remain on standby when cases wane. “We totally intend to sustain this market," Dr Tom Inglesby, testing adviser to the Covid-19 response team, told The Associated Press.

"We know the market is volatile and will come up and down with surges in variants.”

Testing will become more important with mask requirements now easing, say some independent experts. “If infection control is still our priority, testing is central,” said Dr Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner and commentator on the pandemic.

“Four tests per household for one family will only last you one time. There should be enough tests for families to test twice a week.”

Inglesby maintains that the pieces are falling into place to accommodate that.

Hong Kong reaches record 26,026 daily Covid cases

Hong Kong has reported a record 26,026 daily infections and 83 deaths, as an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant overwhelms healthcare facilities and proves hard to control.

While most major cities seek to live with the virus, Hong Kong has imposed its harshest rules yet, following the mainland with a "dynamic zero-Covid" strategy aiming to eradicate the disease.

This proved largely successful until the Omicron spike overwhelmed the city's tracking and isolation processes.