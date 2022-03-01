Tuesday, March 1st, 2022

Germany pledges more funds for Covid vaccines

Germany will provide a further $1.5 billion to a global initiative for better access to coronavirus vaccines for poorer countries.

"The global Covid-19 pandemic has not been overcome," Finance Minister Christian Lindner told reporters after a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven leading economies.

Germany would also provide an additional 224 million euros for logistics on the ground, or "in-country delivery costs," Lindner said.

Italy adds 233 more fatalities

Italy has reported 46,631 further cases, against 17,981 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 233 from 207.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,456, down from 10,851 earlier.

Italy has registered 155,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

Britain revokes mandatory Covid shots for health workers

Britain has confirmed that a requirement for health workers to have a Covid-19 vaccination would no longer be introduced in April and care home workers would no longer be required to have the shots from March 15.

Health minister Sajid Javid in January said that the government intended to revoke the regulations, subject to consultation.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said that following the consultation, the requirement would be dropped.

Australian prime minister diagnosed with Covid-19

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tested positive for Covid-19 but will continue his official duties while isolating.

“I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week,” Morrison said in a statement.

He said would continue working as prime minister, focusing on the government’s responses to the Ukraine war and devastating floods on Australia’s east coast.

France reports 200 more deaths

France's overall death toll from the coronavirus rose to 110,412, up by 200, according to official data.

Patients in intensive care units for Covid-19 stood at 2,408 people, down by 48.

Indonesia extends AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shelf life

Indonesia has extended the shelf life of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to nine months, as nearly six million doses it received in donations were in danger of expiring.

The decision underscores challenges many developing countries face in their slow inoculation campaigns, as vaccines donated by wealthy countries arrive with a relatively short shelf life of just a few months or even weeks.

"The food and drugs agency extended the expiry date ... based on new available data about its efficacy," a health ministry spokesperson, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said.

China should eventually ‘co-exist’ with Covid

China should aim to co-exist with the virus and could move away from its zero-Covid strategy "in the near future," a top Chinese scientist said in a possible sign that the country's leadership is rethinking its strict approach.

China's strategy against Covid-19 cannot "remain unchanged forever" and "it is the long-term goal of humanity to co-exist with the virus" at tolerable death and illness rates, Zeng Guang, the former chief scientist of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote on social media platform Weibo.

Zeng said that while China's approach had prevented the early chaos of widespread infection experienced by many Western countries, its low infection rate was now a "soft spot" as far fewer people had built up natural immunity.