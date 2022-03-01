Wealthy countries will need to provide at least $60 billion every year to the world's poorest nations to combat biodiversity loss, an alliance of environment groups have warned.

The appeal by WWF, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and other green groups was launched on the sidelines of a major UN environment meeting in Nairobi.

It comes ahead of key talks for a UN biodiversity summit to be held in China that will see nations hammer out conservation targets for the next decade.

The $60 billion would address "the disproportionate impact of wealthy country consumption habits on biodiversity," the signatories said in a joint statement.

"Wealthy nations are driving much of the loss of nature in developing countries through imported goods and have a responsibility to address this impact," said Brian O'Donnell, director of Campaign for Nature.

Some $844 billion annually is needed to address the loss of biodiversity and nature - some $711 billion more than is being spent today, the NGOs said.

READ MORE: UN: Nearly half of humanity is living in danger due to climate crisis

Political will needed