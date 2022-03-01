POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Badminton, rowing, skiing federations ban Russian, Belarusian athletes
Sports bodies across the world move against Russia and Belarus by refusing to host or play against teams from the countries since the start of the Russian attacks on Ukraine.
Badminton, rowing, skiing federations ban Russian, Belarusian athletes
The badminton federation's (BWF) move comes a day after it cancelled tournaments in Russia and Belarus. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
March 1, 2022

More sporting bodies have sanctioned Russian and Belarusian athletes over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the governing bodies for badminton, rowing and skiing banning athletes from the two countries from international competition.

Since the start of what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called "a special military operation" last week, sports bodies across the world have already moved against Russia and Belarus by refusing to host or play against teams from the countries.

On Monday, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board recommended sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events.

The badminton federation's (BWF) move comes a day after it cancelled tournaments in Russia and Belarus.

The BWF said the ban on athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus would start at the German Open from March 8-13, but it is allowing Russian players to compete at two Para badminton tournaments in Spain this week as they have already arrived on location.

"These players, however, will compete as neutral athletes, with no national flags or anthems," the BWF added.

READ MORE:IOC seeks ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes from global sporting events

Can only compete as neutral athletes

World Rowing banned Russia and Belarusian athletes and officials from its international competitions with immediate effect and until further notice.

RECOMMENDED

The international ski federation (FIS) said its council had voted unanimously to follow the IOC executive board's recommendations.

"With immediate effect, no Russian or Belarusian athlete shall participate in any FIS competition at any level through the end of the 2021-2022 season," FIS said in a statement.

Swimming's world governing body FINA, which on Sunday called off the World Junior Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia, said on Tuesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes would now only compete as neutral athletes or neutral teams.

"No national symbols, colours, flags should be displayed or anthems should be played in international Aquatics events which are not already part of the respective World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions for Russia," FINA said.

It added that the FINA Order awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 has been withdrawn.

On Monday, soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia's national teams and clubs, making it likely the country will be excluded from this year's men's World Cup and the women's Euro 2022 tournament.

READ MORE:Putin suspended as president of International Judo Federation

READ MORE:FIFA kicks Russia out of 2022 World Cup

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh