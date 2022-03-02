Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Türkiye relaxes mask mandate amid drop in cases

Türkiye has relaxed its mask mandate, allowing people to ditch them in open-air spaces and in places with sufficient ventilation and where social distancing can be maintained.

In a news conference following a meeting of the country’s Covid-19 advisory council, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said people would be required to continue wearing masks in planes, buses, theatres, cinemas, hospitals and classrooms.

In another change, the use of HES codes – Türkiye’s coronavirus contact tracing system – has been lifted, and the public will no longer have to show their code at the entrance to any building or event, said Koca.

Medical oxygen supplies running out in Ukraine

Ukraine health minister has said that there are Covid patients in hospitals who need oxygen treatment.

Medical oxygen supplies are "dangerously low" in Ukraine owing to the Russian invasion, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said last week.

Spain's Covid death toll tops 100,000

More than 100,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Spain, as the country emerged from a sixth wave of the pandemic.

Spain passed the grim milestone some two years after the pandemic took hold, with official figures showing 154 people had died since Tuesday, raising the overall death toll to 100,037.

Italy sees another 214 fatalities

Italy has reported 36,429 further cases, against 46,631 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 214 from 233.

Italy has registered 155,214 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.9 million cases to date.

Greece lifts condition to wear masks outdoors

Greece will lift its requirement of mask-wearing outdoors from Saturday, as Covid-19 infections are trending lower.

"But it is highly recommended to wear masks outdoors when there is a lot of crowding," he said.

The move comes after the lifting of curbs that barred standing customers at bars and night entertainment establishments earlier this month and the resumption of school excursions.

Health authorities reported 15,557 cases and 57 related deaths, bringing the country's total number of infections since the first case was detected two years ago to 2.454 million and deaths to 25,972.

Biden administration prepares Covid roadmap for outbreaks

Top US health officials have laid out a national blueprint to manage Covid-19 going forward, vowing to prepare for any new variant outbreaks without shutting down schools and businesses and calling for additional funding from Congress.

"This plan lays out the roadmap to help us fight Covid-19 in the future as we move America from crisis to a time when Covid-19 does not disrupt our daily lives and is something we prevent, protect against, and treat," the White House said, one day after President Joe Biden acknowledged the nation's fight against the coronavirus had entered a new phase.

The US military also said it is no longer requiring masks indoors at the Pentagon after new Covid-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The White House told federal agencies late on Monday they can drop rules requiring employees and visitors to wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country.

South Korea's daily cases surpass 200,000 for first time

South Korea’s daily Covid-19 cases surpassed 200,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, health authorities have said.

Infections have spiked since last December when the first case of the highly contagious Omicron variant was reported in the East Asian country.

In the past 24 hours, South Korea confirmed 219,241 new cases, bringing the total caseload to over 3.49 million, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

With 96 more related fatalities, the death toll has reached 8,266.

Hong Kong to report more than 50,000 new cases