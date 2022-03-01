According to the US National Sleep Foundation, “Approximately 40 million Americans experience insomnia every year and more than 57 percent of older adults experience a decline in quality of life and overall health due to insomnia.”

Even though insomnia is not a rare disorder, it may wreak havoc with your quality of life if it goes on for too long: “Repeated occurrences can take a toll on your energy level, mood, productivity, and cognitive skills.”

A recent study notes that most patients with sleep problems try to treat themselves with “maladaptive” coping strategies. These strategies may include taking sleep aids, drinking coffee, and taking daytime naps, which may result in worse sleep quality.

"Patients will use caffeine and nicotine and nap to combat daytime somnolence and not even realise that these precipitate and perpetuate the insomnia even more," comments Rhonda Winegar, PhD, DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice), author of the exploratory study. "Making small modifications to daily routines can help much more than prescribing hypnotics that have side effects and run the risk of dependency."

The paper, called Maladaptive coping mechanisms of sleep, was published in the journal The Nurse Practitioner. It overlaps with the National Sleep Foundation’s Sleep Awareness Week 2022, which falls on March 13 to 19 this year.

A vicious cycle

The pilot study featured 137 patients who visited a sleep clinic from 2017 to 2019, presenting with problems such as obstructive sleep apnea or insomnia.

"Having worked in a sleep practice for several years I noticed many of my patients had issues with insomnia based on their habits," Winegar says.

Winegar presented the patients with questionnaires which allowed her to interpret rates of certain types of maladaptive coping strategies and how they influenced the results of sleep laboratory testing (polysomnography), which presents specialists with “detailed information on sleep architecture.”

As with previous insomnia studies, most of the patients had been practising one or more counterproductive strategies to address their sleep problems:

Caffeine. Winegar notes that about two thirds of the patients taking part in the study reported using caffeine. Even though caffeine is used to perk up, feel more energetic and get rid of sleepiness during the day, when consumed in large amounts or late during the day, it can cause sleep problems.