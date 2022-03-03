Thursday, March 3, 2022

EU greenlights Moderna, Pfizer for young kids

The European Medicines Agency has authorised Moderna's vaccine for children aged six to 11, in addition to recommending booster shots of Pfizer's vaccine for those aged 12 and over.

At a press briefing on Thursday, the EU regulator's vaccines chief Dr Marco Cavaleri said the Moderna vaccine for younger children will be a half-dose of what is given to older teens and adults.

He said research showed young children had an immune response comparable to that seen in older populations “as measured by the level of neutralising antibodies” against the virus.

Moreover, he emphasised that he was not concerned over recent data from New York state on a decline of protection from the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine in children aged 5 to 11.

Türkiye reports over 49,400 new cases

Türkiye has reported 49,424 new cases, 188 deaths and 66,873 recoveries, which were recorded by the Health Ministry over the past day and some 398,242 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Türkiye has administered over 145.87 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

France to lift vaccine pass as health situation improves

France will this month end most restrictions and scrap its vaccine pass for eating out or attending cultural events.

The Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a statement that from March 14, the vaccine pass – proving that someone has been triple vaccinated against Covid-19 – will no longer be needed.

After the surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant, the health situation has improved over the last weeks with less pressure on hospitals, Castex said.

A similar pass will, however, be needed to go to a hospital or a retirement home in order to protect the most vulnerable, Castex added.

Masks will from March 14 only be required on public transport, meaning that their use will no longer be required in the workplace or at school, he said.

Sweden sees clear drop in cases despite scrapped curbs

Infection cases in Sweden have been falling sharply, even as nearly all pandemic-related curbs were lifted less than a month ago.

"There are no indications that the opening increased spread so we asses that it was relevant and correct," Health Agency Director General Karin Tegmark Wisell told a news conference on Thursday.

The number of patients requiring intensive care was 53 on Thursday, down 24 from last week, while the total number requiring care fell to 1,300 from about 1,600.

Japan to ease border rules, extend control measures

Japan is set to loosen border controls to allow more people to enter the country, especially students, while extending infection control measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in several areas, including Tokyo.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will raise the number of people who can enter Japan to 7,000 a day from 5,000 at present, while students will be exempted from the daily intake and considered in a separate category, media reports said.

The move will extend an easing of the country's strict border measures earlier this week that opened the doors to more students and foreign workers amid criticism from business leaders and educators.

WHO sees little impact on vaccine supplies to Africa

The World Health Organization said it does not expect immediate impact on vaccine supply to Africa due to the fighting in Ukraine, and that Russia's Sputnik Covid-19 vaccines were a minimal component of imports to the continent.

"In the short term, there will be very little impact on the vaccine supply overall in the region," Richard Mihigo, the programme area manager for WHO Africa, told an online news conference.

South Korean PM tests positive as infections surge

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said, as daily infections hit unprecedented levels this week, driven by the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.