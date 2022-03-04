POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52
Warne, who is regarded as one of the greatest players in cricket history, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand.
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52
Shane Warne is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin, and helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999. / AP
By Sandip BARDHAN
March 4, 2022

Australian cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52.

Warne died in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, according to a statement issued by his management company on Friday.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said. 

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Police said Warne's body had been transferred to hospital for autopsy and his associates would be questioned by police on Saturday, but added there were no signs of foul play.

Stellar career

During a 15-year career from 1992 to 2007, he took 708 Test wickets — a tally surpassed only by Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

Named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, alongside Donald Bradman, Garfield Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards, Warne also took 293 wickets in 194 one-day internationals.

Warne is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin, and helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999. He was part of five Ashes-winning teams.

He also became as well known for a colourful life away from cricket as he was for his exploits on the field.

But on the eve of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, he failed a drugs test after taking diuretics in a bid to lose weight and was sent home before Australian authorities banned him for a year.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Cricketer Shane Warne cap auctioned for 1 million AUD for bushfire appeal

'Shocked to the core'

Warne played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from international cricket in 2013, but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

The cricket world united in grief to pay tributes to Warne.

"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket," West Indian legend Richards said.

The news comes just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of the game's outstanding wicketkeepers.

Warne's last post on Twitter, 12 hours before his death was reported, was a tribute to Marsh.

READ MORE:Australia crushes England by 9 wickets in first Ashes Test

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin