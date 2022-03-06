Sunday, March 6, 2022

Global death toll surpasses grim 6M mark

The global death toll from Covid-19 has eclipsed 6 million - underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.

According to Worldometer, a tracking website, 6.02 million people have died so far due to Covid-19.

The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

Türkiye adds 170 more fatalities

Türkiye has reported 27,671 new coronavirus cases and 170 related deaths, according to official data.

The data showed that 50,241 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours, and as many as 348,146 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Türkiye has administered nearly 146 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

Italy records 35,057 fresh cases

Italy has reported 35,057 Covid-19 related cases, against 39,963 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 105 from 173.

Patients in hospital - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,828 down from 8,974 a day earlier .

Italy has registered 155,887 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

France sees 32 deaths

France has reported 111,038 coronavirus deaths, up by 32.

According to official data, there were 2,079 people in intensive care units, up by four.

100M people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pakistan

Pakistan has announced that it hit the landmark of fully immunising 100 million people against coronavirus.

"Major milestone reached in national vaccination drive. 100 million Pakistanis are now fully vaccinated," Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who heads the country's anti-virus strategy, said on Twitter.

Out of a total 210 million population, he said, more than 127 million people have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"We are very close to achieving vaccination of all (the) eligible citizens," he added.

China's Qingdao reports Omicron outbreak among students

The Chinese port city of Qingdao has reported 88 new coronavirus cases, all of them of the Omicron variant, fuelling China's highest number of daily locally transmitted cases so far this year.

The Qingdao outbreak was mainly among middle school students in Laixi county, the Qingdao Municipal Health Commission said.