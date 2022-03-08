Moderna Inc has said it plans to develop and begin testing vaccines targeting 15 of the world's most worrisome pathogens by 2025 and will permanently waive its Covid-19 vaccine patents for shots intended for certain low-and middle-income countries.

The US biotechnology company also said on Monday it will make its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology available to researchers working on new vaccines for emerging and neglected diseases through a programme called mRNA Access.

Moderna announced its strategy ahead of the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit sponsored by the UK government and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an international coalition set up five years ago to prepare for future disease threats.

Moderna is already collaborating with partners on vaccines against some of the 15 pathogens, which include Chikungunya, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Dengue, Ebola, Malaria, Marburg, Lassa fever, MERS and Covid-19.

Those collaborations include a Nipah virus vaccine with the US National Institutes of Health and an HIV vaccine with the Gates Foundation and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, Moderna President Stephen Hoge said in an interview.

The company will either seek out new partners for the others or develop them internally, he said.

Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told a virtual press briefing on Monday that the 15 viruses are known threats that have not been addressed by many large drugmakers. The Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed six million people worldwide and sickened millions more, has made clear that needs to change, Bancel said.

"Too many lives were lost in the last few years,” he said.

Vaccine patents

Early in the Covid pandemic, Moderna pledged not to enforce its vaccine patents during the emergency phase of the health crisis.