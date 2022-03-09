Items from the birth of Apple, home computing and video gaming are up for grabs at an auction, which will conclude on March 17.

The top lot from "The Steve Jobs Revolution: Engelbart, Atari, and Apple" auction is a July 1976 check to pay $3,430 for parts for the Apple 1 computer, signed by Apple founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.

"This is before they had any investors," explained Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, which is conducting the sale.

"The reason it's signed by both of them is in their charter. Any expenses over $1,000, they both had to agree and here's the evidence."

The auction includes many items relating to Jobs, including high school photos and an application he had filled out for a job at Atari, which will also come as an NFT (non-fungible token).

"Steve did not sign very many things. He didn't like to sign objects. So his signature is very rare. It's actually one of the rarest signatures that collectors are interested in. So any time something comes up with Steve's signature on it, it goes for a lot of money," said Steven Levy, editor at large for Wired magazine, which focuses on emerging technologies.