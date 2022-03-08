Former world number one Andy Murray has said he would donate his prize money from tennis tournaments for the rest of the year to UNICEF's Ukraine appeal.

The British player said that he was working with the United Nations children's agency to help victims of the conflict following Russia's invasion of its neighbour late last month.

"Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I'm working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits," Murray tweeted on Tuesday.

"It's vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture," he added.