Australia would be open to hosting Asian arch-rivals Pakistan and India in a series to revive a contest world cricket wants to see, board chief Nick Hockley has said.

"Personally, I really like the tri-series concept. It's worked well in the past," Cricket Australia Chief Executive Hockley told reporters on Wednesday in Rawalpindi, where Australia and Pakistan drew the first test in their three-match series.

"We'd be very open to hosting ... matches."

"There are really big communities of both India and Pakistan living in Australia.

"It's a contest that everyone wants to see in world cricket and if we can help support further opportunities we would love to do that."

Tense ties

Pakistan and India's rivalry has been confined to events sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asia Cup for the best part of a decade due to the strained relations between them over disputed Kashmir on which both countries have fought several wars since 1947.