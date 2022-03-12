Canada's Brian McKeever has made history by grabbing his 16th Paralympic gold medal in cross-country skiing at the Beijing Winter Games.

McKeever won the middle distance race on Saturday, and in doing so equalled the gold-medal haul of German former para alpine skier Gerd Schonfelder – the most decorated men's Paralympian.

Norwegian cross-country skier Ragnhild Myklebust holds the record as the most successful Winter Paralympian overall – 22 golds and 27 total medals over five games from 1988 to 2002.

McKeever had already bagged two titles in the visually impaired sprint and long-distance events this week at Zhangjiakou.

The 42-year-old made his Paralympic debut at Salt Lake City in 2002 and Beijing will be his last Games.

READ MORE:Winter Paralympics opens in Ukraine shadow; Russia, Belarus barred

He played down the fuss over reaching Schonfelder's record.

"To be perfectly honest, it doesn't mean a damn thing," McKeever said, laughing.

"If the records happen to come, great. But that was never the focus."

He said he loves having adventures with his guides and is proud of being able to demonstrate the level that Paralympic athletes can reach.

"The hard work is done in the offseason, we enjoy it. We love it. We love getting lost in the mountains and sometimes dragging our butts home after 10 hours," McKeever said.