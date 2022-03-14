The p53 protein is a key player in the human body’s defence against cancer, as it helps to discover and prevent genetic mutations which can, in turn, create cancerous cells. A news release notes that if a cell is lacking functional p53, it quickly becomes a cancer cell that starts to proliferate, dividing uncontrollably.

That is why scientists around the world are working on cancer treatments that aim at affecting the way the tumour suppressor p53 protein works. A study published in the journal Structure, called “A ‘spindle and thread’-mechanism unblocks translation of N-terminally disordered proteins”, lays bare the issues surrounding the protein.

“The problem is that cells only make small amounts of p53 and then quickly break it down as it is a very large and disordered protein,” says the study’s last author Michael Landreh, researcher at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology, Karolinska Institutet.

Landreh adds that the team has been “inspired by how nature creates stable proteins and [has] used spider silk protein to stabilise p53. Spider silk consists of long chains of highly stable proteins, and is one of nature’s strongest polymers.”

In a joint effort with, amongst others, Jan Johansson and Anna Rising at Sweden’s KI Department of Biosciences and Nutrition, who research spider silk in their laboratories, the team attached a small section of synthetic spider silk protein onto the human p53 protein.

When the researchers added the fusion protein into human cells, they discovered that cells began producing it in large quantities. The new protein also turned out to be more stable than regular p53 and capable of killing cancer cells.