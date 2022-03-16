Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family have confirmed they are leading a consortium that will bid to buy English Premier League club Chelsea, according to press reports.

New York merchant bank Raine Group has set a Friday deadline for bids, with Roman Abramovich's trophy-filled 19-year tenure as owner of the Stamford Bridge club coming to a close.

"The Ricketts family, owners of (Major League Baseball team) the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday," according to widely reported statement on Wednesday.

"As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts family and their partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch, while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community."

The Ricketts family bought the Cubs in 2009 and celebrated a World Series in 2016, ending a 108-year wait.

Russian billionaire Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2 following Russia's incursion into Ukraine.