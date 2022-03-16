Researchers at Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management recommend that you reduce or give up using emojis when communicating with your colleagues. Emojis, they suggest, signal a lack of power to your subordinates, your colleagues and your boss and may lead to them think less of you.

The researchers note that employees who use pictures and emojis in their emails or Zoom profiles, or wear T-shirts with company pictorial logos on them, are seen as less powerful than those who opt to communicate with words.

The study was conducted on American subjects and measured their responses to verbal vs pictorial messages in different contexts. The results were clear-cut: “In all experiments the respondents attributed more power to the person who chose a verbal vs a visual representation of the message.”

The researchers are Dr Elinor Amit, Prof Shai Danziger from Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University and Prof Pamela K. Smith from the Rady School of Management at UCSD. The paper, titled “Medium is a powerful message: Pictures signal less power than words” was published in the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes.

They say that "Today we are all accustomed to communicating with pictures, and the social networks make it both easy and fun. Our findings, however, raise a red flag: in some situations, especially in a work or business environment, this practice may be costly, because it signals low power.”

The researchers go on to recommend using fewer or no emojis if individuals want to appear authoritative: “Our advice: think twice before sending a picture or emoji to people in your organisation, or in any other context in which you wish to be perceived as powerful."