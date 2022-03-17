Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak has said his company was preparing to submit a bid by Friday to buy English football club Chelsea, previously owned by now sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Bayrak, who made the announcement on Wednesday, said he expected bids for Chelsea to hover around $1.3 billion (1 billion pounds).

That is roughly half the 2.2 billion pounds he says his company was prepared to pay Abramovich in the days before the oligarch and team owner was hit by sanctions tied to Russia's operation in Ukraine.

Chelsea's market value should reflect the fact that the club recently lost sponsorship contracts, and "the situation has changed since it was transferred to the government," Bayrak said.

"We will make the application by Friday," he said, adding that he had 1 billion pounds in cash available and could easily take out loans if a larger amount was needed.

In addition to cash, his initial offer to Abramovich included $400 million worth of the company's own cryptocurrency and transferring ownership of certain real estate projects.

Abramovich's blessing

Some Turkish media have questioned whether Bayrak's company AB Group, which has interests in construction, real estate and cryptocurrency, has the financial firepower to buy Chelsea.