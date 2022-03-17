Globally, cancer is expected to increase to 22 million cases and 13 million deaths in 2030.

Among the many types of cancer, breast cancer comprises about 30 percent of all new cancer cases in women.

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) accounts for about 10-15 percent of all breast cancers. TNBC differs from other types of invasive breast cancer in that it tends to grow and spread faster, has fewer treatment options, and tends to have a worse prognosis (outcome).

“Triple-negative breast cancer is a type of breast cancer that is usually more aggressive, harder to treat, and more likely to come back (recur) than cancers that are hormone receptor-positive or HER2-positive,” the breastcancer.org website explains.

“This means the cancer cells don’t have receptors for the hormones oestrogen or progesterone and don’t make too much of the HER2 protein. So triple-negative breast cancers don't respond to hormonal therapy medicines or the medicines that target the HER2 protein.”

According to a news release, TNBC affects 1,000 patients per year in Belgium, while the figure worldwide is 225,000.

About half of triple-negative breast cancer patients will develop local recurrences and metastases, and there is no preventative medication or treatment available. The news release puts the cure rate of TNBC at ten percent.

In 2014, a researcher at the Universite Catholique de Louvain Institute for experimental and clinical research, Pierre Sonveaux, was able to show that it was possible to stop the appearance of melanoma tumour metastases in mice. Yet the experimental molecules were only tested on animals and were not developed to be drugs for human consumption.

In the time that passed since then, Sonveaux and his team, including post-doctoral researcher Tania Capeloa, have continued their work on the subject. Now they have published a study on it.

The team has managed to demonstrate a drug that was developed for other diseases, MitoQ, “avoids the appearance of metastases in 80 percent and local recurrences of human breast cancer in 75 percent of mice.”