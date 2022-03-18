More than two dozen whales have died in a mass stranding at a New Zealand beach renowned as a death trap for the ocean giants, wildlife rangers said.

The Department of Conservation said on Friday 29 long-finned pilot whales were already dead when the pod of 34 marine mammals was found at remote Farewell Spit on the South Island late on Thursday.

Department spokesman Dave Winterburn said rangers were providing care for five survivors but noted "the whales have now been out of the water for some time".

"While this event is unfortunate, whale strandings are a natural phenomenon," he said.

"The cause of this stranding is not known."

Deadly beach