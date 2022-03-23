Rich countries must end their oil and gas production by 2034 to cap global heating at 1.5 degrees Celsius and give poorer nations time to replace fossil fuel income, according to a report.

The 70-page analysis from the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research comes on Tuesday as nearly 200 nations kick off a two-week negotiation to validate a landmark assessment of options for reducing carbon pollution and extracting CO2 from the air.

The overarching objective, enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, is to cap global warming "well below" 2C, and 1.5C if possible.

Some poorer nations produce only a tiny percentage of global output but are so reliant on fossil fuel revenues that rapidly removing this income could undercut their economic or political stability, the Tyndall Centre report showed.

Countries such as South Sudan, the Republic of Congo and Gabon have little economic revenue apart from oil and gas production. By contrast, wealthy nations that are major producers would remain rich even if fossil fuel income were removed.

Phasing out coal first

Oil and gas revenue, for example, contribute eight percent to US GPD, but the country's GDP per capita would still be about $60,000 –– second highest in the world among oil and gas producing nations -–– without it, according to the report.

"We use the GDP per capita that remains once we've removed the revenue from oil and gas as an indicator of capacity," lead author Kevin Anderson, a professor of energy and climate change at the University of Manchester, told the AFP news agency.

There are 88 countries in the world that produce oil and gas.