CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Ukraine exhibit conveys 'grim reality' to Russian travellers in Lithuania
The new exhibition of 24 photos has been set up on a platform used by transit trains, visible to Russian passengers who travel to and from the exclave of Kaliningrad.
Ukraine exhibit conveys 'grim reality' to Russian travellers in Lithuania
More than 3.6 million people have fled since Russia launched attacks on Ukraine on February 24, according to the United Nations. / AFP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
March 25, 2022

An exhibition of shocking images from attacks in Ukraine has opened at a train station in Lithuania with the aim of giving Russian transit travellers a true picture of the conflict.

The new exhibition of 24 photos has been set up on the platform used by the transit trains on Friday, with the images placed at the height of the carriage windows.

"Today, Putin is killing the peaceful population of Ukraine. Do you approve of this?," read the inscription on some of the pictures exhibited.

"We have selected images that emotionally convey the grim reality faced by the people of Ukraine," said Jonas Staselis, head of the Lithuanian Press Photographers Club who helped organise the exhibit.

READ MORE:Oscars ceremony to feature effects of Russian attack on Ukraine

"We want to spread the message widely that there is no escape from reality in a free country," he said.

RECOMMENDED

The transit arrangement has continued despite numerous sanctions on air travel against Russia since President Vladimir Putin gave the order for Russian forces to attack Ukraine on February 24.

At the train station in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, EU passengers are allowed to get off the train but the Russian passengers must stay on it.

READ MORE: Live blog: Russia is facing 'total war' from the West – Lavrov

A group of Lithuanians earlier this month launched a campaign for Russian diaspora volunteers to call home phone numbers within Russia and speak to people about the attacks.

The effect of such initiatives remains to be seen.

As one of the transit trains passed through the station on Friday, a passenger was seen making an obscene hand gesture at the photographs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations