Saudi Arabia has pledged maximum security to reassure Formula One drivers, as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to go ahead despite an attack on an oil facility nearby by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

After hours of talks with the pilots, team principals and Saudi officials on Friday, Formula One and governing body the FIA said it had received "assurances" that the race in Jeddah can be held safely.

"Saudi government authorities and security agencies... have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure," a joint statement said.

"It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future."

Drivers have revealed their concerns over Friday's attack, which was part of a wave of drone-and-missile assaults that triggered retaliatory air strikes on rebel strongholds.

'Difficult day'