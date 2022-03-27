POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Kenyan athletes dominate 17th Istanbul half marathon
Rodgers Kwemoi finished first in the men's race and Hellen Obiri finished first in the women's race at the event that featured more than 650 foreign athletes from 65 countries.
Kenyan athletes dominate 17th Istanbul half marathon
Kenyan middle and long-distance runner Obiri has previously won 10 global medals in the 1500 metres, 3,000 metres, 5,000 metres, and cross-country since 2011. / AA
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
March 27, 2022

Kenyan runners Rodgers Kwemoi and Hellen Obiri have won the 17th Istanbul Half Marathon, an annual road run that this year featured hundreds racing through Türkiye's metropolis.

Rodgers Kwemoi of Kenya finished first in the men's half marathon with a time of 59 minutes and 15 seconds, setting a track record on Sunday.

His countryman Daniel Mateiko finished second with a time of 1 hour and 5 seconds, followed by Kenyan Emmanuel Bor at third with a time of 1 hour and 20 seconds.

Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri also took first place in the women's category with a time of 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 48 seconds.

Ethiopia's Tsehay Gemechu was second with a time of 1 hour, 5 minutes and 52 seconds, followed by Kenya's Vicoty Chepngeno with 1 hour, 6 minutes and 58 seconds.

Turkish athletes

RECOMMENDED

Among Turkish athletes, Ramazan Ozdemir completed the race with a time of 1 hour, 4 minutes and 2 seconds in the men’s categories, and Yasemin Can ran the race in 1 hour, 7 minutes and 57 seconds in the women’s category.

Another Turkish athlete, Alihan Yilgin, won the 10 kilometre (6.21 miles) race.

An award ceremony was held near the starting area for the winning runners.

The event, with more than 650 foreign athletes from 65 countries competing, had two categories: 21 kilometres (13 miles) and 10 kilometres.

The first-place winners were awarded $7,500, second-place finishers $5,000, and third-place finishers $4,000.

READ MORE: Ugandan, Kenyan claim wins in Istanbul Marathon

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China