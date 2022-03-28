Pancreatic cancer is bad news; patients who have it are difficult to treat or cure. The American Cancer Society puts the 5-year relative survival rate for pancreatic cancer at 11 percent.

Now, a new strategy formulated by scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York has made pancreatic tumours detectable by the immune systems of mice and exposed to immune attack, reducing cancer metastases by 87 percent.

“Today’s checkpoint inhibitor drugs work well against some types of cancer but only rarely help people with pancreatic cancer,” said Claudia Gravekamp, PhD, corresponding author of the paper and associate professor of microbiology & immunology and a member of the National Cancer Institute-designated Albert Einstein Cancer Center.

“The problem is that pancreatic tumours aren’t sufficiently ‘foreign’ to attract the immune system’s attention and can usually suppress whatever immune responses do occur. Essentially, our new therapy makes immunologically ‘cold’ tumours hot enough for the immune system to attack and destroy them.”

The authors write that they “have solicited the help of Listeria monocytogenes to deliver highly immunogenic tetanus toxoid proteins directly into tumour cells. This delivery elicits an immune response, activating tetanus toxoid–specific memory T cells to kill tumour cells in mice.”

With the help of Listeria bacteria to deliver inactivated forms of tetanus toxins to pancreatic tumour cells, the researchers were able to bring out an immune response, activating cancer killing immune response T cells.

Making use of the tetanus vaccine

The researchers are acting on the fact that almost everybody is vaccinated in childhood against tetanus, an infection caused by bacteria called Clostridium tetani. Likewise, because of the tetanus shot, almost everybody has tetanus-specific memory T cells in their bloodstream.

This allows their immune system to fight against the tetanus toxin if they are exposed later in life. The researchers, banking on this immune response, infected pancreatic cancer cells with bacteria that deliver tetanus toxin into the cells.