Low birth weight, referring to babies that weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth (2.5 kilograms), is an important public health problem in resource-poor countries. The World Health Organization estimates that “15 percent to 20 percent of all births worldwide are low birth weight, representing more than 20 million births a year.”

A news study explains that low birth weight infants “have a higher mortality risk in their first month of life while those who survive infancy face worse health, human capital, IQ, and labor market outcomes. An estimated 18 percent of Indian infants are LBW.”

Researchers from Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy Inc. (CDDEP), Sam Houston University, and International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) made use of instrumental variable regression models with longitudinal data from the Indian Young Lives (YL) survey in Andhra Pradesh, “to estimate the effect of birth weight on cognitive development during childhood in India.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the largest states in India with a population of 52.4 million.

According to Young Lives India, the country has a population of more than 1.25 billion people. It is a country of huge inequalities, with the second-largest number of billionaires in the world but also 25 percent of the world’s poor.” The website also quotes the World Bank, noting that “30 percent of the population, 224 million people, live on less than 1.9 dollars per day.”

The study will be published in Economic Papers: A journal of applied economics and policy.

The press release notes that there is plenty of research on the effects of low birth weight on outcomes in adulthood, but there is “limited evidence linking LBW with mid-childhood outcomes through which the adult outcomes manifest.”

The authors note that “Compared to adult outcomes, mid-childhood outcomes are more policy-relevant because the birth weight effects on adult outcomes manifest through the mid-childhood years and adult outcomes take many years to appear and therefore are less amenable to policy interventions.”