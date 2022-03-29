Lionel Messi has signed an agreement worth more than $20 million to promote digital fan token company Socios.com, a source close to the deal said.

Socios said in a news release on Tuesday that Paris St Germain and Argentina forward Messi, whose move from Barcelona in August included a cryptocurrency payment, will be involved in a publicity and promotion campaign for Socios in the build-up to the Qatar World Cup, which starts in November.

Messi becomes the latest global sports personality to enter the crypto world following NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star LeBron James.

The deal is part of a growing wave of tie-ups between crypto firms and soccer.

The 'ambassador' deal for Messi does not include crypto payments and is a three-year agreement, the source said.

Socios have signed deals, including creating tokens, for over 130 sports organisations including a number of top soccer clubs such as PSG, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City.

