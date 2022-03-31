The United Nations chief has said that one-quarter of humanity — two billion people — are living in conflict areas today and the world is facing the highest number of violent conflicts since 1945 when World War II ended.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres cited on Wednesday conflicts from Yemen, Syria, Myanmar and Sudan to Haiti, Africa's Sahel, "and now the war in Ukraine — a catastrophe shaking the foundations of the international order, spilling across borders and causing skyrocketing food, fuel and fertiliser prices that spell disaster for developing countries."

He told the UN Peacebuilding Commission that last year 84 million people were forced to leave their homes because of conflict, violence and human rights violations. And that doesn't include the Ukraine war which has already seen 4 million people flee the country and displaced another 6.5 million within the country, according to UN agencies.

Guterres said the UN estimates that this year "at least 274 million will need humanitarian assistance." This represents a 17 percent increase from 2021 and will cost $41 billion for the 183 million people targeted for aid, according to the UN humanitarian office.

Guterres also cited the two billion figure of people living in conflict countries in a report to the commission in late January, which said there were a record number of 56 state-based conflicts in 2020.

The UN head told the commission that conflicts are increasing "at a moment of multiplying risks that are pushing peace further out of reach — inequalities, Covid-19, climate change and cyber threats, to name just a few."

Militias 'make solutions arduous'