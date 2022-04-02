Iga Swiatek's dream season has continued as the incoming world number one scooped her third successive WTA 1000 title to beat Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open final.

"When I was watching Naomi win the US Open, I never thought a few years later I would be playing her in the final," said a delighted Swiatek on Saturday.

The Polish 20-year-old has now become only the fourth - and youngest - player to win the "Sunshine Double" of Indian Wells and Miami in the same year following Steffi Graf, Kim Cljisters and Victoria Azarenka.

Swiatek, who will be formally confirmed as world number one when the new WTA rankings are announced on Monday, has now won 17 straight games, a winning streak that includes titles in Doha, Indian Wells and now Miami.

Swiatek is also the only woman ever to win the first three major WTA tour events of the year.

Osaka, 24, enjoyed a welcome return to form in Florida even if the four-time Grand Slam champion's first final since the Australian Open in 2021 ended in a comprehensive 6-4, 6-0 defeat.

Swiatek headed into a sixth career final on the back of 16 straight wins – the last player to win 16 or more in a row was Osaka who was on fire between Cincinnati in 2020 and last year's Miami Open.

READ MORE:Poland's Iga Swiatek becomes new WTA World No.1 with Miami win