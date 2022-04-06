A fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has lowered rates of Covid-19 among the elderly but the protection against infection appeared short-lived, a study in Israel has found.

The second booster's protection against infection dwindled after four weeks, Israeli researchers showed in their study published on Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Protection against severe illness did not wane during the six weeks after the dose but more follow-up study was needed to evaluate its longer-term protection, the researchers said.

"Overall, these analyses provided evidence for the effectiveness of a fourth vaccine dose against severe illness caused by the Omicron variant, as compared with a third dose administered more than 4 months earlier," they said.

"For confirmed infection, a fourth dose appeared to provide only short-term protection and a modest absolute benefit," they added.

The study comes ahead of a meeting by the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to discuss the need for additional boosters.

Fourth doses