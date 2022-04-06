As Washington emerges from its Covid cocoon, with tourists returning to the US Capitol and officials attending a white-tie party that had been scotched for the past two years, the coronavirus is again stalking the halls of power.

At least a half-dozen senior officials, including members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet and lawmakers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days, even as caseloads drop across the country.

Days after the Gridiron dinner, usually a highlight of the Washington social calendar, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff and Joaquin Castro tested positive.

Guests at the white-tie event were required to show proof of vaccination, but a "small number" have reported positive tests since then, Gridiron Club President Tom DeFrank said, adding, "We wish them a speedy recovery."

White House staffers, journalists and other officials have also tested positive in recent days, including Justice Department antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter and Democratic Representatives Katherine Clark and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Biden, who was not at the event, tested negative for Covid on Monday, his most recent test, the White House said.

Former president Barack Obama visited Biden, 79, at the White House on Tuesday. Obama tested positive in mid-March.