Plastic has even reached the Arctic Ocean – large amounts of plastic, carried by rivers, the air and shipping, says a new study released by the Alfred Wegener Institute.

High concentrations of microplastic, a news release notes, can be found in the water, on the seafloor, remote beaches, in rivers, and even in ice and snow. Plastic is not just bad for ecosystems, it could also negatively affect climate change.

The authors write that “Every year, 19–23 million metric tonnes of mismanaged plastic waste are transferred from land-based sources to water globally.” That amount is about two truckloads per minute. The plastic that collects in the oceans eventually breaks down, from macro- to micro- and nanoplastic and can enter the human bloodstream.

The plastic amount in oceans is likely to increase, as global plastic production is expected to double by 2045.

The authors note that while ingesting plastic doesn’t necessarily directly harm organisms, it “creates the potential for malnutrition, internal injury, obstruction of the intestinal tract causing starvation or rupture, and potentially death.”

These days, pretty much all marine organisms investigated, “from plankton to sperm whales,” a news release notes, come into contact with plastic debris and microplastic. And this happens all around the world, “from tropical beaches to the deepest oceanic trenches.”

According to the study, the High North is just as affected as the rest of the world. “The Arctic is still assumed to be a largely untouched wilderness,” says AWI expert Dr Melanie Bergmann.

“In our review, which we jointly conducted with colleagues from Norway, Canada and the Netherlands, we show that this perception no longer reflects reality. Our northernmost ecosystems are already particularly hard hit by climate change. This is now exacerbated by plastic pollution. And our own research has shown that the pollution continues to worsen.”

Even though the Arctic is sparsely populated, its habitats display the same level of plastic pollution as more densely populated regions around the world. The pollution comes from both local and faraway sources.

Buoyant, lightweight plastic can “float with ocean surface currents to higher latitudes with most plastic transport into the Arctic from the Atlantic and modest transport of microplastic through the Bering Strait,” the authors note.

They also add that “Biota can disperse plastic debris through ingestion, migration and egestion. Some of the floating macroplastic becomes intercepted by uninhabited Arctic beaches of Svalbard, the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, the Russian Far East, Alaska, Arctic Canada and west Greenland.”

Thus tiny microplastic particles are carried by currents and wind, as well as rivers. Even though the Arctic Ocean makes up only one percent of the total volume of the world’s oceans, it “receives more than 10 percent of the global water discharge from rivers,” which carry plastic into the ocean, for instance, from Siberia.

When seawater off the Siberian coast freezes in the autumn, microplastic gets suspended in ice. The ice then gets carried to Fram Strait – between Greenland and Svalbard – via currents – The Transpolar Drift – and when it melts in the summer, the plastic inside gets released as well.