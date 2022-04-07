Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from taking part in this year's Boston Marathon because of Russian onslaught on Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian athletes living in their respective countries are barred from the April 18 race, the Boston Athletic Association said.

However, Russian and Belarusian citizens not residing in either country would be allowed to take part, but not under the flag of either nation.

"Like so many around the world we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine," Boston Athletic Association chief executive Tom Grilk said.

READ MORE:Sports sanctions against Russia spark debate over sports and politics

"We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine," Grilk added in a statement.