POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Hamilton tames Mercedes to qualify fifth in Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton says his top-five slot on the grid for F1 Australian Grand Prix has come despite Mercedes making little to no progress with its car.
Hamilton tames Mercedes to qualify fifth in Australian Grand Prix
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has been grappling with with a race that has been difficult to control, often bouncing at high speed. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
April 9, 2022

Lewis Hamilton said his Mercedes was driving "like a rattlesnake" but the Briton tamed his car to qualify fifth for the Australian Grand Prix in a much-improved performance.

Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first pole position at the revamped Albert Park circuit since 2007 with a decisive final lap of 1 minute, 17.868 seconds in Melbourne on Saturday.

But running close behind were the Red Bulls of world champion Max Verstappen, who qualified .286 seconds behind, and Sergio Perez, who posted the third quickest time.

Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, has had a torrid time so far this season as the German manufacturer struggled with porpoising, or bouncing at high speed.

It continues to hinder Hamilton, but fifth was a huge improvement from the 16th he qualified for at the last grand prix in Saudi Arabia.

Only Friday he had complained there had been no improvement since Jeddah, but struck a different tone after his efforts on Saturday in Melbourne.

"I'm really grateful for the work at the factory in turning the car around from yesterday and I almost got P4, which would have been cool, but we'll be fighting for that position tomorrow," he said.

READ MORE:Formula 1 back in Las Vegas after four decades

RECOMMENDED

"I'd say this era of car is the worst for porpoising that I've ever experienced," he added, and that "driving it is a real challenge - it's like a rattlesnake".

"We need to find the right balance in ride height to give us performance while controlling the bouncing tomorrow.

"(Teammate) George (Russell) and I tried slightly different things on our cars today so hopefully that's good learning for the team to take into the race."

Russell will start alongside Hamilton on the grid Sunday in sixth, consolidating a good day for the team.

"When you consider the challenges we are facing at the moment, the team worked very well to extract everything from the car after two difficult practice sessions yesterday," said Mercedes chief Toto Wolff.

"The drivers maximised their opportunities with the car that's under them right now and it's great to see the positive approach they are bringing to each session as we continue learning."

READ MORE: Hamilton on collision course with F1 over body piercings, neck chains

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests