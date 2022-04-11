Authorities in China's financial centre of Shanghai will start easing lockdown in some areas, despite reporting a record of more than 25,000 new Covid-19 infections.

Shanghai has classed residential units into three risk categories, to allow those in areas with no positive cases during a two-week stretch to engage in "appropriate activity", city official Gu Honghui said on Monday.

"Each district will announce the specific names of the first batch (of communities) divided into the three types, and three subsequent lists will be announced in a timely manner," he told a news briefing.

That promises relief for some of the city's 25 million residents, many of whom struggled to find food and medicine after more than three weeks locked down.

Risk categories